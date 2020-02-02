Djokovic feels 'relief' at Aussie Open win, aims for most career Grand Slams

SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (FEBRUARY 3, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WINNER OF AUSTRALIAN OPEN MEN'S TENNIS FINAL, NOVAK DJOKOVIC SAYING: "I am obviously thrilled to be in a position to still be in the mix in terms of conversation for the most Grand Slam titles and at this stage of my career and my life that's professionally what matters the most." 2.

DJOKOVIC 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WINNER OF AUSTRALIAN OPEN MEN'S TENNIS FINAL, NOVAK DJOKOVIC, SAYING: "Today, obviously is a different feeling than last night.

I was pretty exhausted and kind of deflated and it was difficult to comprehend and really kind of contemplate as well on the victory and on the feeling.

And of course today I just feel relief that it's over.

With obviously a lot of emotions and a lot of tension and everything that is happening while you're in the tournament.

Because, you're constantly kind of, you know, with a lot of intensity.

So, its feel great that I managed to get another title obviously and finish it off with a successful week." 4.

DJOKOVIC AND REPORTERS 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WINNER OF AUSTRALIAN OPEN MEN'S TENNIS FINAL, NOVAK DJOKOVIC SAYING: "In a professional sport, things happen that you obviously you're not proud of and sometimes you do things that you're not happy with.

You know, you go through different emotions.

You go through ups and downs and of course I am not happy that I touched the chair umpire.

I'm sorry if I offended him or anybody else.

But, in the heat of a battle some decisions that he makes or something that happens distracts you and sets you off the balance a little bit.

I just try to re-enter myself and it all ended up well for me.

But, hopefully people in the stadium and the ones that watch enjoy the battle." STORY: After winning the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic said on Monday (February 3) that he is determined to end up as the man with the most Grand Slam singles titles when he finally hangs up his racket.

The Serbian claimed his 17th Grand Slam when he beat Austrian Dominic Thiem at Melbourne Park on Sunday (February 2).

That put him third on the list behind Swiss great Roger Federer, who has won 20, and Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who has 19.

Twelve years after claiming his maiden title at Melbourne Park, Djokovic remains at the peak of his game.

His win over Thiem secured the world number one ranking, dislodging Nadal from the top spot.

"Now of course all is in my hands, neither I nor Rafael Nadal have too many points to defend until Roland Garros.

So I hope for a successful season on hard surface, especially in Indian Wells and Miami," Djokovic told reporters in Melbourne's Botanic Gardens on Monday, as he posed with his latest trophy.

Djokovic victory also extended tennis' Big Three's dominance over the Grand Slams for another few months.

He, Nadal and Roger Federer have between them won 13 major titles in succession.

(Production: Jill Gralow, Pedja Stanisic, Travis Teo)