Rishi Kapoor undergoing treatment for infection

Rishi Kapoor undergoing treatment for infection

Rishi Kapoor undergoing treatment for infection

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor clarified on Sunday that he is down with an infection and is being given medical attention for the same.

Earlier, unconfirmed reports stated that the actor had to be admitted to a hospital in the city after he arrived here for a family function.
Rishi Kapoor undergoing treatment for infection

Unconfirmed reports stated Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by his friend Alia Bhatt.
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life



