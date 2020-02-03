Chinese hospital with 1,000 beds completed in eight days to combat coronavirus

Huoshenshan Hospital with 1,000 beds has been completed in just eight days to combat coronavirus.

The timelapse footage, filmed in Wuhan city in Hubei Province on February 1, shows hundreds of construction workers working as the 33,900-square-metre hospital is being completed.

According to China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co, Ltd, Huoshenshan hospital has been completed on February 2 and it started accepting patients on February 3.

The People's Liberation Army has sent 1400 medical staff to work at the hospital.