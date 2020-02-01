Lady Gaga's mystery man revealed

Lady Gaga's new boyfriend is businessman Michael Polansky and she has been seeing him for some time.

Recent related news from verified sources Lady Gaga Spotted Getting Cozy with New Boyfriend in Miami It looks like Lady Gaga is still going strong with the man she celebrated New Year’s Eve with! The...

Just Jared - Published 2 days ago



Lady Gaga's New Mystery Boyfriend Revealed! (Report) Lady Gaga has been seen snuggling up and kissing a mystery man since New Years Eve and in Miami –...

Just Jared - Published 22 hours ago



