Brad Pitt calls best supporting actor award 'Harry'

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor makes Prince Harry reference at BAFTAs in front of the Cambridges, and welcomes the UK to the singles club after Brexit, in a message read by co-star Margot Robbie.
Brad Pitt was unable to make it to the BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday night (February 2) to collect the best supporting actor award for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".

However, the Hollywood A-lister did called in a favour from fellow co-star and friend Margot Robbie to pick up the prize on his behalf.

In a written note read by Robbie at the ceremony, Pitt said: "Hey Brits, heard you just got single.

Welcome to the club!", in reference to the UK leaving the European Union on Friday night and his marital status, after divorcing actress Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Pitt also said he was going to name his award "Harry", after Britain's Prince Harry because he was "thrilled to bring it back to the United States".

