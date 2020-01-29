Global  

DIY guru demonstrates 10 safe and simple ways to hammer a nail using household objects

DIY guru demonstrates 10 safe and simple ways to hammer a nail using household objects

DIY guru demonstrates 10 safe and simple ways to hammer a nail using household objects

Everyday DIY doesn't have to be daunting... 1000Ideas, the 24-year-old life-hack guru from Belgrade, Serbia, demonstrates 10 simple ways to safely hammer a nail using household objects.
DIY guru demonstrates 10 safe and simple ways to hammer a nail using household objects

Everyday DIY doesn't have to be daunting... 1000Ideas, the 24-year-old life-hack guru from Belgrade, Serbia, demonstrates 10 simple ways to safely hammer a nail using household objects.

The clever footage, recorded on Wednesday (January 29), shows how a fork, toothbrush and even sellotape can be used to hold a nail steady - and keep your fingers safe!




