Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump talks to Hannity before SuperBowl

Trump talks to Hannity before SuperBowl

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 08:25s - Published < > Embed
Trump talks to Hannity before SuperBowl

Trump talks to Hannity before SuperBowl

President Trump unloaded on Democrats over impeachment in interview with Sean Hannity.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GOP_EthicsGhost

RepublicanEthicsGhost @SenSchumer Then what? Will we not even have closing arguments? Is all this to acquit Trump before he talks to Hann… https://t.co/SyzK7AtJd7 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.