Lizana Mardi Gras parade rolls tomorrow

Last until march 1st.- - carnival season is rolling alon- here on the coast, and one- community parade is returning - for it's 17th year.

- residents and mardi gras lovers- in lizana will gather - tomorrow at 1pm for the lizana- mardi gras parade.- around 40 units consisting of - floats and other marchers will- make up the parade, which means- - - - plenty of cool throws for - everyone.

- harry babin will serve as the - parade's grand marshal, and - paradegoers will also get to se- parade royalty and- little miss and mr. lizana.

- - "we have a lot of people come from not- even near here..we have people- coming from minnesota, we have - float coming- from alabama somewhere.

I mean,- it's spreaded and it's really - nice, we have a - really good time, you know, the- people out participating have a- really great time."

- - - the parade starts rolling at 1- p.m.

At lizana elementary - school and ends at the school a- well.

- for a complete list of mardi- gras parades on the coast go to- the