Lizana Mardi Gras parade rolls tomorrow

Lizana Mardi Gras parade rolls tomorrow

Lizana Mardi Gras parade rolls tomorrow

Carnival season is rolling along here on the Coast and one community parade is returning for its 17th year.
Lizana Mardi Gras parade rolls tomorrow

Last until march 1st.- - carnival season is rolling alon- here on the coast, and one- community parade is returning - for it's 17th year.

- residents and mardi gras lovers- in lizana will gather - tomorrow at 1pm for the lizana- mardi gras parade.- around 40 units consisting of - floats and other marchers will- make up the parade, which means- - - - plenty of cool throws for - everyone.

- harry babin will serve as the - parade's grand marshal, and - paradegoers will also get to se- parade royalty and- little miss and mr. lizana.

- - "we have a lot of people come from not- even near here..we have people- coming from minnesota, we have - float coming- from alabama somewhere.

I mean,- it's spreaded and it's really - nice, we have a - really good time, you know, the- people out participating have a- really great time."

- - - the parade starts rolling at 1- p.m.

At lizana elementary - school and ends at the school a- well.

- for a complete list of mardi- gras parades on the coast go to- the




