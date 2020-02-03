|
What is Messenger Kids?
|
Video Credit: AOL Management - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
What is Messenger Kids?
Messenger Kids is a new way for kids under 13 to video-chat, share GIFs, and more.
Find out what this app is all about and what to watch for.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Facebook launched Messenger Kids back in 2017, with the aim of allowing parents to ensure that their...
9to5Mac - Published Also reported by •engadget •Hindu
|Facebook’s messaging app for families with children, Messenger Kids, is being updated today with...
TechCrunch - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this