Get Monday "Morning After" Highlights from Sunday's Super Bowl

About 24 hours from now.- after years of heartbreak, the- - - - kansas city chiefs are super- bowl champions... - winning the big game in a drama- filled ending.- fox news senior correspondent - rick leventhal has more from- hard rock stadium in miami- gardens, florida.

- - nats: "thank you kansas city we- did it baby!- it's been fifty years since the- kansas city chiefs could- raise the lombardi trophy high- over their heads.

- but the drought is over thanks- to a furious fourth quarter - comeback against a dominant san- francisco - defense that frustrated - quarterback patrick mahomes - for most of the game.

- pennel says: "you know the- players we got, offense,- defense, special teams comin' - together man.

You know it's a - good family win man.

I'm, i,- don't even call these guys- my teammates, they're just- family."- the chiefs second super bowl wi- in three tries was- made possible by speedy tough - receivers, a forceful run - game and their crafty and gritt- young quarterback - who led k-c on three late - touchdown drives to turn a- 20-10 deficit into a 31-20 win.- robinson says: "we stick- together.

We've been here - before.

And we just held- together.

- we came out and we got a w."- and of course it was mahomes- awarded mvp.- mahomes says: "it's this team.- we have heart.

I mean that's- just from day one.- coach, coach pushes us to be th- best people that we can be.

And- we never give - up."- reporter on cam tag - for those who missed it, andy - reid's gatorade bath was- orange-flavored, and the chiefs- celebration is- just beginning.

- at hard rock stadium, rick- leventhal, fox