Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Get Monday "Morning After" Highlights from Sunday's Super Bowl

Get Monday "Morning After" Highlights from Sunday's Super Bowl

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Get Monday 'Morning After' Highlights from Sunday's Super BowlGet Monday "Morning After" Highlights from Sunday's Super Bowl
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Get Monday "Morning After" Highlights from Sunday's Super Bowl

About 24 hours from now.- after years of heartbreak, the- - - - kansas city chiefs are super- bowl champions... - winning the big game in a drama- filled ending.- fox news senior correspondent - rick leventhal has more from- hard rock stadium in miami- gardens, florida.

- - nats: "thank you kansas city we- did it baby!- it's been fifty years since the- kansas city chiefs could- raise the lombardi trophy high- over their heads.

- but the drought is over thanks- to a furious fourth quarter - comeback against a dominant san- francisco - defense that frustrated - quarterback patrick mahomes - for most of the game.

- pennel says: "you know the- players we got, offense,- defense, special teams comin' - together man.

You know it's a - good family win man.

I'm, i,- don't even call these guys- my teammates, they're just- family."- the chiefs second super bowl wi- in three tries was- made possible by speedy tough - receivers, a forceful run - game and their crafty and gritt- young quarterback - who led k-c on three late - touchdown drives to turn a- 20-10 deficit into a 31-20 win.- robinson says: "we stick- together.

We've been here - before.

And we just held- together.

- we came out and we got a w."- and of course it was mahomes- awarded mvp.- mahomes says: "it's this team.- we have heart.

I mean that's- just from day one.- coach, coach pushes us to be th- best people that we can be.

And- we never give - up."- reporter on cam tag - for those who missed it, andy - reid's gatorade bath was- orange-flavored, and the chiefs- celebration is- just beginning.

- at hard rock stadium, rick- leventhal, fox



Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Rock & Sylvester Stallone Star in Facebook's Super Bowl 2020 Commercial!

Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone are promoting Facebook! The stars both appear in the social media...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Get Monday "Morning After" Highlights from Sunday's Super Bowl https://t.co/Goj5I8X4Nz https://t.co/5Upud1D44g 48 minutes ago

KPierceTV

Kristin Pierce Good morning and Happy Monday after the Super Bowl. Join us now on @WHAS11! We're talking about highlights from the… https://t.co/UrVepT77WQ 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff [Video]Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff

About a half-hour before kickoff on Sunday, Boone tweets "For what it's worth, I'm going with the Chiefs 31-20." The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 in Super Bowl LIV. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:12Published

Trending: Google Super Bowl Ad [Video]Trending: Google Super Bowl Ad

Google is getting rave reviews for its Super Bowl ad on "How Not To Forget" which was a real tearjerker.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.