Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CBS Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe Talks Iowa Caucuses, Amy Klobuchar

CBS Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe Talks Iowa Caucuses, Amy Klobuchar

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:27s - Published < > Embed
CBS Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe Talks Iowa Caucuses, Amy Klobuchar

CBS Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe Talks Iowa Caucuses, Amy Klobuchar

He spoke with Jason DeRusha about Iowa’s role in the presidential contest and Klobuchar possibly seeing a late surge ahead of Monday’s caucuses (3:27).

WCCO This Morning – Feb.

3, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why the Caucuses matter in MN [Video]Why the Caucuses matter in MN

How the Iowa caucuses inspire people outside of Iowa

Credit: KIMTPublished

Iowa To Hold Its Caucuses Monday Evening [Video]Iowa To Hold Its Caucuses Monday Evening

Michael George reports on the Democratic side the race is too close to call.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.