Beau Rivage Super Bowl Preps

As we inch closer to Super Bowl Sunday, the Beau Rivage is gearing up for an exciting day celebrating the big game.
5:30 pm.

- - as we inch closer to super bowl- sunday, the beau rivage is- gearing up for an exciting day- celebrating the big game.

- on sunday, fans have the- opportunity to enjoy a variety- of specials at the tap book, ba- &amp; bistreaux, including 12 - special menu items such as the- cajun platter and big game- platter.- also at play is the chance to - win nfl memorabilia and - other giveaways.- at the sportsbook, prop bets- will be available for - those looking to place those- unique bets.- - "it's not only a big weekend fo the beau- rivage though, but for the- entire gulf coast, you know, fo- what the state did and the- gaming commission did with- getting us sportsbooks, it- allows the gulf coast really- to explode."

The tap is open from 10 a.m.

To- 10 p.m.

On super bowl sunday, - and - seating




