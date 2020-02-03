Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > JASPER STORM SIREN TEST

JASPER STORM SIREN TEST

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
JASPER STORM SIREN TESTJASPER STORM SIREN TEST
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

JASPER STORM SIREN TEST

Police?

Issuing a reminder?

That there will be a monthly test of the tornado warning siren system?

Tomorrow... at 4:00 in the afternoon all 10 sirens in the city will be activated.

The first day of each month is the official test time for those emergency




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.