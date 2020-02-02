Global  

Better Business Bureau Warns Of IRS Refund Scam

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Tax season is underway and the Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers may try to steal your refund by filing a return under your name.

All crooks need is your social security number.

CBS2's Chris Wragge report.
