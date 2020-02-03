Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince William, Duke of Cambridge > BAFTAs: Joaquin Phoenix calls out industry on diversity, curtsies to Prince William

BAFTAs: Joaquin Phoenix calls out industry on diversity, curtsies to Prince William

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
BAFTAs: Joaquin Phoenix calls out industry on diversity, curtsies to Prince William

BAFTAs: Joaquin Phoenix calls out industry on diversity, curtsies to Prince William

Lead actor winner Joaquin Phoenix criticised the industry for a lack of diversity in his acceptance speech and bobbed a curtsey to Britain's Prince William at the BAFTA awards ceremony.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

BAFTAs: Joaquin Phoenix calls out industry on diversity, curtsies to Prince William

Joaquin Phoenix, voted BAFTA lead actor for his critically acclaimed transformation from vulnerable loner into confident villain in "Joker," took the diversity issue head-on in accepting speech.

Britain's top movie awards have been criticized for having all-white shortlists in its acting categories and an all-male one for director, triggering the use of the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite on social media.

William, the president of BAFTA, also touched upon the controversy in speech during the event, saying it "simply cannot be right in this day and age" that lack of diversity was still an issue.

After the ceremony Phoenix bobbed a curtsey to Britain's Prince William.

(Production: Ania Poullain-Majchrzak)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MisterVMCFeegs

Vincent Clark Joaquin Phoenix boldly calls out ‘systemic racism’ at Baftas https://t.co/qVJVj10cEi via @MetroUK 20 seconds ago

rkylesmith

Kyle Smith Is it just me or is it getting crazier out there https://t.co/jDDulWXb55 4 minutes ago

Andersontamara

Tamara Anderson Yess!! And their faces 😜 Joaquin Phoenix calls out systemic racism and lack of diversity at the BAFTAs https://t.co/sowJfVOjSU 4 minutes ago

mmcmahon1000

Maximus McMahon RT @ETCanada: Joaquin Phoenix calls out systemic racism at the #BAFTAs https://t.co/CqUMwnVFAV 6 minutes ago

bbusramutlu

Busra Mutlu RT @eha_news: #Baftas: Joaquin Phoenix calls out 'systemic racism' in film industry "So many of my fellow actors that are deserving don't… 8 minutes ago

AllenMenezes2

Allen Menezes RT @TheHinduCinema: “I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I work on are inclusive, but I think it’s more than jus… 14 minutes ago

el_miz86

Lauren Downie El Mismari Joaquin Phoenix calls out systemic racism and lack of diversity at the BAFTAs https://t.co/mkpvmPYCrL… https://t.co/hnn8fKQ2m9 15 minutes ago

Hadel

Hadel S. Ma'ayeh ⚡️ “Joaquin Phoenix calls out systemic racism and lack of diversity at the BAFTAs” https://t.co/Fa3hKptVGf 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt mocks his own love life in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie [Video]Brad Pitt mocks his own love life in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie

Brad Pitt poked fun at the UK leaving the European Union by mocking his own love life in an acceptance speech at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, which was read out by Margot Robbie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Baftas 2020: Stars criticise lack of diversity in award show nominations [Video]Baftas 2020: Stars criticise lack of diversity in award show nominations

First World War film 1917 was the big winner on Sunday night. Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for 'Joker' and Renee Zellweger won best actress for 'Judy'.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.