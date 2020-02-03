Global  

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff

About a half-hour before kickoff on Sunday, Boone tweets "For what it's worth, I'm going with the Chiefs 31-20." The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 in Super Bowl LIV.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
