Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:12s - Published Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff About a half-hour before kickoff on Sunday, Boone tweets "For what it's worth, I'm going with the Chiefs 31-20." The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 in Super Bowl LIV. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

