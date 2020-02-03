Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Breaking down the Iowa CaucusesHow the caucuses work
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

Caucus all eyes are on iowa tonight where people will participate in the iowa caucuses.

The word "caucus" has been thrown around a lot the last few weeks.

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us live to explain what a caucus is and how the process works.

Madelyne.

Brooke and tyler.

The tradition of the iowa caucuses dates back to the 1970s.

The caucuses mark the first test of the 2020 presidential race.

The caucuses set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

Caucus goers will gather in locations across the state of iowa and divide into different groups based on their preferred candidate for president.

But to be a viable group á a candidate needs the support of at least 15 percent of people in the room.

So essentially, the caucuses are a chance for people in the room to convince people from the other groups to join them.

I spoke with the communication s officer of the democratic farmer labor party in rochester and he says this night narrows down candidates.

"if you're at all interested in the nominating process, the caucuses themselves are the first time people are actually publicly voting and will actually have results."

Coming up later on daybreak, i'll tell you what the iowa caucus could mean for minnesotans.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne thank you madelyne.

Tonight, there will be caucuses happening at more than 16á hundred locations



Recent related news from verified sources

Everything you need to know about the Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — What are the Iowa caucuses and why do they matter? They’re essentially...
Seattle Times - Published

Candidates make their closing cases on the eve of Iowa’s caucuses

On the eve of the Iowa caucuses – Sen. Bernie Sanders predicted that the first contest in the race...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

thevennmedia

The Venn Our main focus this week is breaking down the Iowa caucuses for you. With so much going on we also included a brief… https://t.co/zI0jOhdFJh 39 minutes ago

Isabel_NBC15

Isabel Lawrence Breaking it down: How the Iowa Caucuses work https://t.co/9QSmcCaknn 2 hours ago

TheTimReport

Tim Elliott NBC15 Today is the day! Iowa voters will give us the first indication of which democrat may be on the ticket come Novembe… https://t.co/oEXdcguhvm 3 hours ago

hellokatepayne

Kate Payne RT @michaelkruse: “Impeachment taking senators away, debate rules changing, candidates dropping out, the gold standard poll breaking down a… 12 hours ago

michaelkruse

Michael Kruse “Impeachment taking senators away, debate rules changing, candidates dropping out, the gold standard poll breaking… https://t.co/ZL574vfKvm 16 hours ago

MAOrona512

Michael Anthony “LFG” Orona RT @EJB914: Breaking my vow of not tweeting cause the Caucuses are tomorrow y'all! Come make calls to Iowa! Plus, we can't let @MAOrona512… 20 hours ago

EJB914

Evan Brot Breaking my vow of not tweeting cause the Caucuses are tomorrow y'all! Come make calls to Iowa! Plus, we can't let… https://t.co/TlKn54Zyaq 20 hours ago

bcpeterson56

BrianPeterson Want to know how the #IowaCaucus works? Great reporting from @CAROLINE_NBC15 https://t.co/0dfE66NItg 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why the Caucuses matter in MN [Video]Why the Caucuses matter in MN

How the Iowa caucuses inspire people outside of Iowa

Credit: KIMTPublished

Iowa To Hold Its Caucuses Monday Evening [Video]Iowa To Hold Its Caucuses Monday Evening

Michael George reports on the Democratic side the race is too close to call.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.