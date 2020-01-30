Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lindsey Graham Wants The Whistleblower

Lindsey Graham Wants The Whistleblower

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Lindsey Graham Wants The Whistleblower

Lindsey Graham Wants The Whistleblower

Sen.

Lindsey Graham is demanding the whistleblower testify after President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is over.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Impeachment Trial Entering Final Phase After Day 2 Of Questions

Watch VideoSenators spent a second day writing questions for Chief Justice John Roberts to ask aloud...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OBrien41216022

O'Brien RT @Mannyotiko: Lindsey Graham Wants To Call Whistleblower After Trial To Ask 'How All This Crap Started' https://t.co/ruS2pYGM3H 13 seconds ago

joelcrawford271

joel crawford RT @NY_runaway: Lindsey Graham Wants To Call Whistleblower After Trial To Ask 'How All This Crap Started' South Carolinians, it’s time to… 20 seconds ago

PatsFan876

exGOP - Doug Knox RT @MKay54: Lindsey Graham Wants To Call Whistleblower After Trial To Ask 'How All This Crap Started' https://t.co/ZzrYVfg1qN ANSWER: Trum… 4 minutes ago

zelder2009

Linda M Oh yay, Lindsey climbed out of trump's toolbag again Lindsey Graham Wants To Call Whistleblower After Trial To Ask… https://t.co/yyUIVge7V0 5 minutes ago

Mannyotiko

Manny Otiko Lindsey Graham Wants To Call Whistleblower After Trial To Ask 'How All This Crap Started' https://t.co/ruS2pYGM3H 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.