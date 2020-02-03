Global  

Why the Caucuses matter in MN

How the Iowa caucuses inspire people outside of Iowa
Why the Caucuses matter in MN

Ia caucus the caucuses in iowa tonight is the country's first presidential primary contest.

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us live now to tell us why minnesotans and the rest of the nation should be aware of what's going on tonight.

Madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

The caucuses are a strong indicator of how a presidential candidate will do in later contests and even the general election.

So why should people across the nation and minnesota care about the iowa caucuses?

Tonight is about consensus building and it will tell us a lot about how effective supporters of a particular candidate are at gathering backing for their candidate.

Unlike a primaryáááá you don't vote and go homeáááá there is a chance to convince others.

I spoke with the communication s officer at democratic farmer labor, mark liebow, and he says tonight can inspire people outside of iowa.

"it kind of gets activists in minnesota fired up and many of them go down to iowa to play a part in their favorite candidates campaign.

So it gets them activated and moving earlier in the year than they might otherwise."

Iowa may be more important for some candidates than others.

Senator amy klobuchar needs a strong showing for sure.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne thank you madelyne.

The presidential primary in minnesota happens on march



