SUPER BOWL SCAM

From jerseys to tickets to hats... super bowl merch can get pretty pricey.

Yet every year, thousands of people waste their money on fakes.

So, how can you tell if it's the real deal?

With jerseys... experts say pay attention to the stitching?

If it's sloppy or bleeds over?

It may be counterfeit.

With hats... be sure to find the ??l hologram label.

Each authentic product should also have a unique serial number.

And one more thing?

Watch out for blowout deals.

Weir says: "anything you buy that seems too good to be true, it's probably not true."

Local and federal agencies seized about 12?million dollars worth of fake sport?

