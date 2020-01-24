Lashana Lynch thrilled to work with Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Bond movie 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published Lashana Lynch thrilled to work with Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Bond movie Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas were thrilled to discover Phoebe Waller-Bridge had been hired as a writer on their James Bond movie No Time to Die.

