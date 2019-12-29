Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Marc Anthony > Marc Anthony proud of daughter

Marc Anthony proud of daughter

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Marc Anthony proud of daughter

Marc Anthony proud of daughter

Marc Anthony is "so proud" of his 11-year-old daughter Emme after she performed with her mother Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl half-time show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gen21argentina

gen21 Marc Anthony 'so proud' of daughter and mother performance Marc Anthony is "so proud" of his daughter after she per… https://t.co/DASfkUSVkz 21 minutes ago

EntertainMeHub

Entertainment News RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Marc Anthony 'so proud' of daughter and mother performance - #BuyTickets #officialmarcanthony @Ma… 37 minutes ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Marc Anthony 'so proud' of daughter and mother performance - #BuyTickets… https://t.co/mp5DbU2QdO 40 minutes ago

Music_News_US

Music Marc Anthony 'so proud' of daughter and mother performance #Music https://t.co/zRjpXrwgcY 40 minutes ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Marc Anthony 'so proud' of daughter and mother performance https://t.co/4O1PJkmPU4 #RileyCamryn https://t.co/pCcAlvnFkf 40 minutes ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Marc Anthony ‘so proud’ of daughter and mother performance https://t.co/NVNbrwXewZ https://t.co/i1NaTznhkN 41 minutes ago

monstersandcrit

Monsters and Critics .@MarcAnthony is such a proud dad! 😍 #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV #SuperBowl2020 #EmmeMuniz https://t.co/xZBG5WC2fp 48 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Marc Anthony proud of daughter: https://t.co/2mRfWkLXox #nowthatthesuperbowlisover #SuperBowl #JLoSuperBowl 58 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

REELZ Profiles Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreak From Three Divorces In New Special ‘Jennifer Lopez: Behind Closed Doors’ [Video]REELZ Profiles Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreak From Three Divorces In New Special ‘Jennifer Lopez: Behind Closed Doors’

REELZ will profile Jennifer Lopez’s heartbreak from three divorces to her subsequent skyrocket to fame in the upcoming special Jennifer Lopez: Behind Closed Doors. Jennifer was married to Cuban..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 01:29Published

Singer Marc Anthony's Charred Yacht Uprighted Off Its Side [Video]Singer Marc Anthony's Charred Yacht Uprighted Off Its Side

It will be towed out of the marina on Watson Island sometime in the near future.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.