Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Should we go home?': Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit

'Should we go home?': Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 06:26s - Published < > Embed
'Should we go home?': Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit

'Should we go home?': Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit

In the 24 hours after Brexit, the Guardian visited members of the Polish community in Plymouth, an area that voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU in 2016.

Margaret, who works full time in a children's home and runs a Polish school at the weekends, says she feels confusion and despair – but also defiance.

About 3.6 million EU citizens live in the UK, and Poland is the most common country of origin for foreign nationals.

Polish is the second most widely spoken language in Britain, according to the last census.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hach_g

Reality Check RT @guardian: 'Should we go home?': Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit – video https://t.co/q7LdvGKrr1 35 minutes ago

Petercoville

Peter Coville #watchingtheukselfdestruct Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit: 'Should we go home?' https://t.co/MwfgHPiHTp via @YouTube 44 minutes ago

4589roger

Roger Davies FBPE 'Should we go home?': Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit – video https://t.co/iKgdm8uzc6 1 hour ago

gkrtzs

Menelaos Gkartzios RT @alisonstenning: Watching this broke my heart a little... 'Should we go home?': Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit https://t.co… 2 hours ago

Aude94357457

Aude Gebelin ‘Should we go home?': Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit – video https://t.co/pBdj3DJunE 2 hours ago

mypolcast

POLcast “In the 24 hours after Brexit, the Guardian visited members of the Polish community” https://t.co/2lFdjbXT6Y 2 hours ago

josieda02685553

josie daniels 'Should we go home?': Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit – video https://t.co/cr0pxDFFAE 2 hours ago

HMYBritanniaUK

HMY Britannia 🇬🇧 'Should we go home?': Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit – video #stopbrexit https://t.co/G32r7WoIlG 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Should we go home?': Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit – video [Video]'Should we go home?': Despair and defiance for Poles post-Brexit – video

In the 24 hours after Brexit, the Guardian visited members of the Polish community in Plymouth, an area that voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU in 2016. Margaret, who works full time in a children's..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 06:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.