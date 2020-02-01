Meghan Markle is Not Going to Be in Bestie's Reality Show

DcSlumdog Meghan Markle ‘going to be spokeswoman for Canadian fashion’ - https://t.co/Oo7R7IVacR 55 minutes ago

Tamara. Why weren’t y’all made at Meghan Markle for marrying Harry? I’m confused. Or Was Megan just going too much for the gram? Which one 2 hours ago

🇦🇺 Save White Minority 🇦🇺 RT @Mesmerizin_Eyes: Maleficent and Dimwit you only want to head back to the UK bc you can’t merch your vile heart out like you thought you… 2 hours ago

Blanche Horst Brad Pitt Added a One-Liner About Harry and Meghan at the BAFTAs | Pitt's humorous speeches have been a highlight o… https://t.co/yMpGOeB4Xw 3 hours ago

Babs 🌸 RT @Doodsgirl: @EndlessEcho121 @vickiecheryl1 According to the UK people following this, if you count the annulled marriage to young lawyer… 5 hours ago

RobbyRob RT @EOult: @kennedy_mp3 @Adios_yuckTeeth @piersmorgan but u have been stalking Meghan markle when are you going to jail ? Oh wait she’s no… 5 hours ago

norma Bates @kennedy_mp3 @Adios_yuckTeeth @piersmorgan but u have been stalking Meghan markle when are you going to jail ? Oh… https://t.co/JWaF0E7uqZ 6 hours ago