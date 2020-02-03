Amy Klobuchar 2006 ad 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:30s - Published Featuring the mother of a drive-by victim. Featuring the mother of a drive-by victim.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Klobuchar stops in Cedar Rapids on eve of caucus Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar plays up her Midwestern roots during a campaign stop...

USATODAY.com - Published 12 hours ago



Klobuchar: Not aware of questionable evidence in teen’s case MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday that she was not aware of questionable evidence...

Seattle Times - Published 11 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this