Meghan Markle is Not Going to Be in Bestie's Reality Show

Royal fans might have been hoping that Meghan Markle would be joining her bestie Jessica Mulroney on her new TV show, but they are going to be disappointed.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
Meghan Markle Will Not Appear on Her BFF's New Reality Show

Meghan Markle's longtime BFF Jessica Mulroney is launching a new reality show titled I Do, Redo and...
