Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa > Why Does Iowa Vote First?

Why Does Iowa Vote First?

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Why Does Iowa Vote First?

Why Does Iowa Vote First?

The state's February 3rd caucus is the first major contest of the 2020 U.S. presidential primary season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment: looming Senate acquittal threatens to overshadow Iowa

Trump impeachment: looming Senate acquittal threatens to overshadow IowaAs a growing number of Republican senators confirmed they will vote to acquit Donald Trump at the...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrat hopefuls Warren and Biden hold rallies in Iowa ahead of key vote [Video]Democrat hopefuls Warren and Biden hold rallies in Iowa ahead of key vote

Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden held rallies in Iowa on Saturday (February 1st) as they attempt to drum up support ahead of the caucus on Monday (February..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:35Published

How Iowa Became One of the Most Important States in Presidential Politics [Video]How Iowa Became One of the Most Important States in Presidential Politics

Here’s why politicians flock to Iowa in the winter to try and win their party’s nomination for president. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains how the caucuses work.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.