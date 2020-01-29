Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

It's the second time the young activist's name has been put forward for the award.

daenerys was right #Bernie2020 RT @kylegriffin1 : Two lawmakers in Sweden have nominated Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. ht… 23 seconds ago

Space Force Sgt. Smokey-eye RT @IslandGirlPRV : Very well deserved. Teen climate activist #GretaThunberg has been nominated for the #NobelPeacePrize for a second year… 14 seconds ago

HP Targeting, Inc. Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who Trump has told to ‘chill,’ put forth again for Nobel Peace prize… https://t.co/2AXaaaOih2 11 seconds ago

Kathy Clendaniel RT @charliekirk11 : BREAKING: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize Where is the nomination for… 4 seconds ago