Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace PrizeGreta Thunberg was nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

It's the second time the young activist's name has been put forward for the award.
The Age - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerSBSHinduSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KC552012

Kathy Clendaniel RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize Where is the nomination for… 4 seconds ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who Trump has told to ‘chill,’ put forth again for Nobel Peace prize… https://t.co/2AXaaaOih2 11 seconds ago

JorieceFollett

Space Force Sgt. Smokey-eye RT @IslandGirlPRV: Very well deserved. Teen climate activist #GretaThunberg has been nominated for the #NobelPeacePrize for a second year… 14 seconds ago

saveHOVE

The Info RT @CBCAlerts: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. Thunberg founded student-driven movement demandin… 18 seconds ago

Princez2593

daenerys was right #Bernie2020 RT @kylegriffin1: Two lawmakers in Sweden have nominated Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. ht… 23 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Richard Curtis hails ‘activist generation’ as he signs United Nations letter [Video]Richard Curtis hails ‘activist generation’ as he signs United Nations letter

Richard Curtis has said he feels a responsibility to honour the enthusiasm of the younger “activist generation”. The screenwriter is among 2,020 famous faces from the worlds of art, culture, sport..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam insists she doesn't want to be called the 'Indian Greta Thunberg' [Video]Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam insists she doesn't want to be called the 'Indian Greta Thunberg'

Licypriya Kangujam, the eight-year-old climate activist from Manipur in Northeast India does not want to be called India's Greta Thunberg. "Stop calling me 'Greta of India'," wrote Licypriya..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.