Karishma Kapoor, Tara Surtaria attend Armaan Jain mehendi ceremony 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:54s - Published Karishma Kapoor, Tara Surtaria attend Armaan Jain mehendi ceremony Karishma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Suniel Shetty, Tina Ambani and many more celebrities attended the mehendi ceremony of actor Armaan Jain in Mumbai.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Inside pics from Armaan Jain's mehendi Armaan Jain is all set to get hitched to his lady love Anissa Malhotra and the couple hosted a...

IndiaTimes - Published 8 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this