It’s a busier day than usual at one Las Vegas wedding chapel, as Sunday marked palindrome day -- meaning the date is read the same forward as it is backwards.



Recent related videos from verified sources Saying 'I do' on palindrome day, couples tie the knot in Las Vegas on 02-02-2020 It’s a busier day than usual at one Las Vegas wedding chapel, as Sunday marked palindrome day -- meaning the date is read the same forward as it is backwards. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:39Published now There's Still Time for Glittering Lights Last day to Visit is January 5th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Credit: Rumble Duration: 04:28Published on January 3, 2020