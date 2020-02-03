Global  

1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus

The bus had left Los Angeles before midnight and was on its way to Northern California.

Tina Patel reports.
California Highway Patrol: Multiple shot on Greyhound bus

Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in California, the...
CTV News - Published


belleye

KANMANI MANI RT @THR: One person was killed and numerous others injured Monday morning when a gunman opened fire on a Greyhound bus traveling from Los A… 6 seconds ago

s_w891

Steph RT @cnnbrk: One person is dead and five others wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus, California Highway Patrol says https://t.co/s0H… 8 seconds ago

WashTimes

The Washington Times UPDATED: California police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus https://t.co/R3fJGXYW3o 8 seconds ago

ltpnov9

Linda Pelletier NBC News: One dead, five wounded in California Greyhound bus shooting, suspect in custody https://t.co/O2dLkh9ZMX A… https://t.co/HMQc9HR0vd 33 seconds ago

Dasle1975

Elshad fr Azerbaijan RT @AP: Police say one person is dead and five wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in California. A suspect is in custody. https://… 47 seconds ago

misfitlady66

Sherry 1 dead, 5 wounded in California Greyhound bus shooting https://t.co/cTZJX4s2LE 1 minute ago

DrudgeBot

News Bot One Dead, Multiple Wounded in SoCal Greyhound Bus Shooting... @THR https://t.co/skYlaj4QW8 1 minute ago

WANDTVDoug

Doug Wolfe - WAND TV One dead, five wounded in California Greyhound bus shooting, suspect in custody https://t.co/XA0Z8K011j via @nbcnews 2 minutes ago


One killed, 5 hurt in CA bus shooting: Highway Patrol [Video]One killed, 5 hurt in CA bus shooting: Highway Patrol

California Highway Patrol Sergeant Brian Pennings on Monday said at least one person was killed and five injured in a Southern California shooting on a bus headed from LA to the Bay Area. The suspect..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

1 Dead, 5 Injured In Shooting On Bay Area Greyhound Bus [Video]1 Dead, 5 Injured In Shooting On Bay Area Greyhound Bus

One person has been killed and five others were injured in a shooting on a Greyhound Bus in Kern County early Monday morning. Officials said the bus was headed to the Bay Area. Anne Makovec reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:10Published

