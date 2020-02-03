1 Dead, 5 Injured In Shooting On Bay Area Greyhound Bus

Global  

One person has been killed and five others were injured in a shooting on a Greyhound Bus in Kern County early Monday morning.

Officials said the bus was headed to the Bay Area.

Anne Makovec reports.

(2/3/20)
