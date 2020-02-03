You Should Know: CYN | Billboard 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 02:26s - Published You Should Know: CYN | Billboard In this episode of 'You Should Know,' CYN chats about what inspired her song "I'll Still Have Me," what the best advice Katy Perry ever gave to her was, who her biggest musical inspirations are, and much more. 0

