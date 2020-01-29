Global  

Staples Center Closed Off As Kobe Bryant Memorial Cleaned Up

Temporary walls were put up as workers clear the memorial from the front of Staples Center.

Jake Reiner reports.
Kings win 1st hoops game at Staples since Kobe’s death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 34 points, Buddy Hield added 19 and Cory Joseph 16 as the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NPR


Kobe Bryant Memorial May Not Be at Staples Center - Find Out Why

Kobe Bryant‘s public memorial is possibly going to be too big for the Staples Center in Los...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersTMZ.comE! Online



__lacycle__

Sgt.Helper RT @B_McGuyre: Kobe Memorial at Staples Center is shutting down. All memorabilia is being given to the Bryant family. Area will be closed t… 19 hours ago

B_McGuyre

Brent McGuyre Kobe Memorial at Staples Center is shutting down. All memorabilia is being given to the Bryant family. Area will be… https://t.co/XihgATiMRO 20 hours ago

duhitskimbo

duhitskimbo PSA. If you’re trying to go to the Kobe Memorial tribute at Staples Center right now, it’s officially closed. They’… https://t.co/cbvnEMjoDj 20 hours ago

yeyonthemoon

ssb RT @CBSLA: The Staples Center fan memorial for Kobe Bryant and the 8 others killed in a helicopter crash is expected to be slowly taken dow… 2 days ago

eddymyla

Myla ❄️🌸 Trying to go to the Kobe Memorial at staples center tomorrow before it’s closed! Who wants to go? 😭 2 days ago


Crews Beginning To Dismantle Kobe Bryant Fan Memorials [Video]Crews Beginning To Dismantle Kobe Bryant Fan Memorials

Lower Merion High School is donating items to organizations and charities.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:31Published

LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant

LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant LeBron James recently took to Instagram to share a close-up look at his new tattoo. The fresh ink is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died on Jan...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

