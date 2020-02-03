Saying 'I do' on palindrome day, couples tie the knot in Las Vegas on 02-02-2020 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:39s - Published Saying 'I do' on palindrome day, couples tie the knot in Las Vegas on 02-02-2020 It’s a busier day than usual at one Las Vegas wedding chapel, as Sunday marked palindrome day -- meaning the date is read the same forward as it is backwards.