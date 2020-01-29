Global  

Moneywatch: Companies Bet Big On Super Bowl Ads

Moneywatch: Companies Bet Big On Super Bowl AdsA 30-second spot cost up to $5.6 million, according to Ad Age.
Companies are betting big on these Super Bowl ads

As the Super Bowl teams get ready to face off on Sunday, brands are going head-to-head to have the...
CBS News - Published

Find Out the Most Controversial Super Bowl Ads of All Time

These companies obviously look to ensure that they deliver memorable commercials during the Super...
AceShowbiz - Published


