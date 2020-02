Fireworks Show Up On Kansas City Weather Radar After Super Bowl Win

aslibharat RT @republic: Kansas City celebrated Super Bowl win with so many fireworks, the weather radar picked it up https://t.co/PV5XiyNsBR 3 hours ago

|Kate| THANK YOU MX. THIEF/ASHLEE Ok but Kansas City is actually so peaceful. Sunday night, there were no riots, just fireworks. (A guy blew himselfโ€ฆ https://t.co/WbvZUPmLw7 4 hours ago

Republic Kansas City celebrated Super Bowl win with so many fireworks, the weather radar picked it up https://t.co/PV5XiyNsBR 5 hours ago

Phantom Fireworks Now this is our kind of celebration! #Fireworks steal the show as Kansas City paints the sky after the big game Sunโ€ฆ https://t.co/81cmVciD7a 7 hours ago

Williamsburg, VA, US RT CNET: Kansas City fireworks show up on weather service radar ๐ŸŽ†๐ŸŽ‡ https://t.co/4yzW2BmbXG 14 hours ago

John P. Creel III RT @WRCB: BIG CELEBRATION: When you haven't won a Super Bowl in 50 years, your fireworks celebration SHOULD show up on weather radar! Thatโ€ฆ 21 hours ago

SoCal Aerospace Council Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl fireworks celebrations show up on weather service radar - CNET: #AI #IoT #BigData MT:โ€ฆ https://t.co/7n6fgZXkik 23 hours ago