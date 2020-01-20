Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Need 2 Know: Kansas City Wins Thriller, First Voting Today

Need 2 Know: Kansas City Wins Thriller, First Voting Today

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 08:58s - Published < > Embed
Need 2 Know: Kansas City Wins Thriller, First Voting TodayThese are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Monday, February 3, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

americand0lphin

jay klink & hammer RT @FredTJoseph: I know everyone is joking about Trump’s Kansas City gaffe, but this is the epitome of white privilege. People critique t… 7 seconds ago

ThisIsDAM

Dee A Em I could understand someone mistakenly thinking Kansas City is in Kansas but when you are the President of the Count… https://t.co/Ua5mExTVGP 10 minutes ago

MzLadeeSuga

👑Mïzz.ÇåñÐïêÐrêåÐ§👑 RT @DoWhatYouDo6: Who needs a elementary school education in America when our president continues to prove you need none at all.. he dont e… 10 minutes ago

seekofit

❌seekofit #PracticeWhatYouPreach @NolteNC nothing wrong w a President that doesn't follow football. You need to be a football fan to know THIS kansa… https://t.co/k90YApuZev 11 minutes ago

Weltenbrandt

⛧Madeleine: Incitatus' stable master @SER1897 German that I am: I don't know how to think about this. When Jason Kander said he considered running for… https://t.co/tyQ2J6Tneb 12 minutes ago

ChooCaboose

ChooCaboose @steve_vladeck Our stable genius, he not only doesn’t know what state Kansas City is in, he didn’t know what the 13… https://t.co/txc92CRLGS 14 minutes ago

chevy_gr

Chevy the Golden @realDonaldTrump you’re a fucking donkey! I’m Canadian and even I know Kansas City is in MO. And you’re supposed to… https://t.co/jnz9k11TuY 15 minutes ago

scottdagostino

Scott Dagostino RT @mjblair: All you need to know about Trump is that there are now plenty of people rushing to explain that actually, it makes total sense… 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need 2 Know: Monday, January 20th [Video]Need 2 Know: Monday, January 20th

Here are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Monday, January 20, 2020

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 09:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.