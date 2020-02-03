Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 3

23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 3

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 06:23s - Published < > Embed
23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 3

23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 3

Breaking News: one person is dead and five others injured after someone opens fire on Greyhound bus just off the I-5.

The latest updates from Fort Tejon CHP officials on this investigation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Top news of the day, February 3, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment,...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsRTTNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Irf_Foodie_News

Irf #Foodie #News Local News Foodie Friday: The Padre Hotel turns 10! - KERO 23ABC News https://t.co/LOxSbuumM5 #Foodie #News 1 hour ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions CA driver appears to pull over to play computer game - KERO 23ABC News https://t.co/pdgg1OPPjl 12 hours ago

Dinosaurwatch

Dinosaur watch Jurassic Empire brings life-sized animatronic dinosaurs to Bakersfield - KERO 23ABC News https://t.co/pGZdV6XF0a 2 days ago

augliiito

aug. RT @23ABCNews: NEW BUSINESS: Time to save your pennies, 23ABC News confirmed that the popular soda and candy shop Rocket Fizz is coming to… 3 days ago

23ABCNews

23ABC News NEW BUSINESS: Time to save your pennies, 23ABC News confirmed that the popular soda and candy shop Rocket Fizz is c… https://t.co/VqXeYmjjbc 3 days ago

Irf_Foodie_News

Irf #Foodie #News Foodie Friday: The Padre Hotel turns 10! - KERO 23ABC News https://t.co/LOxSbuumM5 #Foodie #News 3 days ago

23ABCNews

23ABC News ONLY ON 23ABC: Multiple local artists have been working countless hours creating art in an unexpected place. https://t.co/GOikMZQy8F 4 days ago

PresImmAlliance

Presidents' Immigration Alliance ICYMI: One of our members, @CSUBakersfield, has begun offering immigration legal services to students and staff, fr… https://t.co/9YYgr3Z0BR 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

High winds threaten Las Vegas motorists. [Video]High winds threaten Las Vegas motorists.

NEWS: High winds and higher gusts cause traffic problems and damage in the Las Vegas Valley.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:15Published

Construction worker shortage [Video]Construction worker shortage

Local company aims to end construction labor shortage

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.