23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 3
|
23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 3
Breaking News: one person is dead and five others injured after someone opens fire on Greyhound bus just off the I-5.
The latest updates from Fort Tejon CHP officials on this investigation.
