Hulu CEO Steps Down as Company Shifts to Integrate Disney Streaming Plan

Hulu CEO Steps Down as Company Shifts to Integrate Disney Streaming Plan

Hulu CEO Steps Down as Company Shifts to Integrate Disney Streaming Plan

Hulu CEO, Randy Freer, is stepping down from his role as the company shifts to integrate Disney's direct-to-consumer operations.

The business operations team will now report to Disney's chairman of direct-to-consumer, Kevin Mayer.
