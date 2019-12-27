Global  

This Day in History: The Day the Music Died

This Day in History: The Day the Music Died

This Day in History: The Day the Music Died

This Day in History: The Day the Music Died February 3, 1959 Rising American rock stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P.

“The Big Bopper” Richardson are killed.

Their chartered Beechcraft Bonanza plane crashed in Iowa a few minutes after takeoff from Mason City.

22 year-old Holly had chartered the plane for his band.

Because Richardson had the flu, he convinced Holly’s band member Waylon Jennings to give up his seat.

17 year-old Valens won a coin toss for a seat.

Singer Don McLean memorialized the crash in the 1972 No.

1 hit, “American Pie,” which refers to the tragedy as “the day the music died.”
