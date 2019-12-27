This Day in History: The Day the Music Died

Rising American rock stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P.

“The Big Bopper” Richardson are killed.

Their chartered Beechcraft Bonanza plane crashed in Iowa a few minutes after takeoff from Mason City.

22 year-old Holly had chartered the plane for his band.

Because Richardson had the flu, he convinced Holly’s band member Waylon Jennings to give up his seat.

17 year-old Valens won a coin toss for a seat.

Singer Don McLean memorialized the crash in the 1972 No.

1 hit, “American Pie,” which refers to the tragedy as “the day the music died.”