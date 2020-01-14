Lizard CPR saves life after near-drowning 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:31s - Published Lizard CPR saves life after near-drowning There's nothing cold-blooded about this rescue. A lizard CPR video posted by Gordon Fire Station in New South Wales, Australia, shows how one firefighter saved the life of an unconscious lizard.

