Lizard CPR saves life after near-drowning

Lizard CPR saves life after near-drowning

Lizard CPR saves life after near-drowning

There's nothing cold-blooded about this rescue.

A lizard CPR video posted by Gordon Fire Station in New South Wales, Australia, shows how one firefighter saved the life of an unconscious lizard.
