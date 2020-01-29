Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super Bowl Predictions

Super Bowl Predictions

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Super Bowl PredictionsKids at the Signal Center predicted the winner of the Super Bowl today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Super Bowl Predictions

Are getting in on the super bowl fun.

This morning, they went through an obstacle course.

At the end, they picked whether they think the 49ers or the chiefs will win.

Some of the kids were wearing their favorite team's shirt.

Teachers and family members cheered them on.

The c-e-o says this is a fun event for children with all abilities.

"you will see that they are having a blast.

We think that any big event that is happening in our country ought to include children with disabilities, typical children.

This is a great opportunity for parents to have conversations with their children about this."

With a vote of 60 to 38, the kids chose the 49ers.

Organizers say they have a good record at picking the right winner.

Now,



Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl predictions from USA TODAY NFL reporters

USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell, Mike Jones and Jori Epstein give their predictions for the Super...
USATODAY.com - Published

Super Bowl predictions: What will be biggest surprise of 49ers vs. Chiefs matchup?

From the Philly Special to a stunning onside kick, the Super Bowl isn't short on stunning...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

crumley_kevin

Kevin Crumley RT @nfldraftscout: All 7 rounds of the 2020 NFL draft predicted right here. https://t.co/1bsZ4k0W4k 2 minutes ago

quanjackson10

Quan RT @WBG84: New York Giants: No. 4: OT Jedrick Wills No. 36: LB Zack Baun No. 98 (Comp pick): WR Collin Johnson No. 107: EDGE Jabari Zuniga… 3 minutes ago

EForseter

Eric Forseter RT @DataRobot: Congrats to the @Chiefs, the 2020 #SuperBowlLIV champions! Read the blog post to find out how we built the model to predict… 5 minutes ago

TauriVinland

Taurus Karlsefni #Trump2020 RT @TauriVinland: Super Bowl Predictions: Jimmy G throws 5 TDs Mahomes collapses late game Mostert runs for 130 Yards Niners win 38-35 6 minutes ago

JigSawJimi17

Jimi Kae People don’t understand football The predictions of the super bowl Proved just that 6 minutes ago

DenisonForum

Denison Forum Groundhog Day and Super Bowl LIV: Predictions and the plan of God https://t.co/BtD2jhwC4X 10 minutes ago

JimDenison

Jim Denison Strange but true: If you’re looking for a way to predict future Super Bowls, it may be that Punxsutawney Phil can h… https://t.co/flb68F4jB2 10 minutes ago

LorienHealth

LorienHealthServices Lorien Columbia celebrated the Super Bowl a little early on Thursday with non-alcoholic beer, pretzels and cheese,… https://t.co/5us3fB2ORw 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Noelani tries Super Bowl popcorn [Video]Noelani tries Super Bowl popcorn

Matlacha popcorn tradition predicts Super Bowl winners.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:31Published

Noelani makes Super Bowl predicting popcorn [Video]Noelani makes Super Bowl predicting popcorn

Matlacha popcorn tradition predicts Super Bowl winner.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.