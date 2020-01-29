Super Bowl Predictions

Are getting in on the super bowl fun.

This morning, they went through an obstacle course.

At the end, they picked whether they think the 49ers or the chiefs will win.

Some of the kids were wearing their favorite team's shirt.

Teachers and family members cheered them on.

The c-e-o says this is a fun event for children with all abilities.

"you will see that they are having a blast.

We think that any big event that is happening in our country ought to include children with disabilities, typical children.

This is a great opportunity for parents to have conversations with their children about this."

With a vote of 60 to 38, the kids chose the 49ers.

Organizers say they have a good record at picking the right winner.

