Director Stanley Nelson On Michael Vick, Andy Reid, Donovan McNabb 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 08:14s - Published Director Stanley Nelson On Michael Vick, Andy Reid, Donovan McNabb Nelson discusses his new ESPN 30 for 30 film about Michael Vick with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith and explains how Reid and McNabb helped Vick after he went to prison for dog fighting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this