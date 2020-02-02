Global  

Round of applause: grey seals spotted clapping underwater off UK coast

British researcher captures the moment a male grey seal clapping its flippers underwater off the North-East coast of England
SHOWS: AT SEA (FILE -2019 - RELEASED FEBRUARY 3, 2020) (BEN BURVILLE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY BEN BURVILLE) 1.

MALE GREY SEAL CLAPPING ITS FLIPPERS UNDERWATER 2.

RESEARCHER BEN BURVILLE / GREY SEALS SWIMMING UNDERWATER 3.

VARIOUS OF GREY SEALS SWIMMING UNDERWATER STORY: A male grey seal has been spotted clapping underwater near the Farne Islands, off the coast of Northumberland, England.

British cameraman and researcher, Ben Burville, who has been observing and recording the underwater behaviour of grey seals for almost 20 years, captured the moment on his camera last autumn and released footage on Monday (February 3).

"I heard the claps many times over the preceding years and knew what the source was but filming these isolated events proved very difficult," Burville told Reuters.

"On the day I filmed the claps I had heard a couple of claps in the distance when a male seal swam by.

I hit the record button and to my great surprise watched as this male proceeded to clap loudly towards other nearby seals." Burville believes he is the first to film grey seals clapping underwater.

He told Reuters those claps, produced by male seals during the breeding season, were 'incredibly loud' and sounded like gunshots.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)




