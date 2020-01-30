Global  

China Accuses the U.S. of Spreading Panic Over Coronavirus Instead of Helping

China’s Foreign Ministry singled out the U.S., accusing the country of spreading fear instead of providing assistance to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
