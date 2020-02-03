Soho streets empty after police evacuate over suspected WWII bomb 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:19s - Published Soho streets empty after police evacuate over suspected WWII bomb Footage recorded on Monday afternoon at 3 pm (February 3) shows empty streets in London’s Soho district. The London Metropolitan Police have evacuated a number of buildings in Soho and said in a statement that a suspected World War 2 bomb has been uncovered on Dean Street.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this