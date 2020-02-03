Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Soho streets empty after police evacuate over suspected WWII bomb

Soho streets empty after police evacuate over suspected WWII bomb

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Soho streets empty after police evacuate over suspected WWII bomb

Soho streets empty after police evacuate over suspected WWII bomb

Footage recorded on Monday afternoon at 3 pm (February 3) shows empty streets in London’s Soho district.

The London Metropolitan Police have evacuated a number of buildings in Soho and said in a statement that a suspected World War 2 bomb has been uncovered on Dean Street.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police cordon off Dean Street after suspected WWII bomb found in Soho [Video]Police cordon off Dean Street after suspected WWII bomb found in Soho

Footage recorded on Monday afternoon at 3 pm (February 3) shows police presence on Dean Street in London’s Soho district.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

Police evacuate Soho streets over suspected World War 2 bomb [Video]Police evacuate Soho streets over suspected World War 2 bomb

Footage recorded on Monday afternoon at 3 pm (February 3) shows police presence on Dean Street in London’s Soho district. The London Metropolitan Police have evacuated a number of buildings in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.