Behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIV with Fox Sports

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 07:24s
Our week in Miami, Florida wraps with a marathon game-day session embedded with Fox Sports at Hard Rock Stadium.

The vibe has definitely shifted, and it will take some small miracles to pull off some quick transitions.

From the pre-game to the post-game and everything in between, here's what we saw live at Super Bowl LIV.
Roku says it's pulling Fox apps: how to watch Super Bowl 2020 without them

A dispute between Fox Sports and Roku could prevent the streaming of Super Bowl LIV using Fox apps...
USATODAY.com - Published

Roku owners will no longer be able to stream Super Bowl LIV for free after Fox Sports app disappears

Roku owners will no longer be able to stream Super Bowl LIV for free after Fox Sports app disappears· Roku announced on Thursday that it's pulling Fox apps from its streaming app store on Friday,...
Business Insider - Published


Inside Fox Sports Super Bowl LIV 4K HDR Broadcast | Eye Of The Hurricane [Video]Inside Fox Sports Super Bowl LIV 4K HDR Broadcast | Eye Of The Hurricane

We traveled to Miami to take you behind the scenes of Fox Sports' production of Super Bowl LIV. The event will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:24Published

Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus is causing tech companies in china to close their doors to help prevent the spread of the disease; 62 new emojis are coming in 2020; The U.S. Department of..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

