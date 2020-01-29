Family document what life is like in city near Wuhan during coronavirus outbreak

A local resident documents what life is like in a city near Wuhan during coronavirus outbreak.

The video, filmed in the city of Yichang in Hubei Province on Monday (February 3), shows Walmart supermarket staff with masks and protective clothing standing at the entrance to check every shoppers' temperature before allowing them to enter.

Most of the groceries were sufficient except eggs which were completely sold out on the shelves.

Shoppers with masks queued for weighing the loose groceries and checking out at the tills.

However, the streets were empty with all stops shut down.

Another video, filmed in a local supermarket named Bei Shan Supermarket, people can be seen lining up to have their temperature checked at the entrance.

According to the filmer, since one person was suspected of being infected by the coronavirus in the building she lives, the residential community will limit people entering and leaving from 6:00 am on February 4.