Viewers React: Super Bowl Monday Holiday?

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:41s
Viewers React: Super Bowl Monday Holiday?WCCO Mid-Morning – Feb. 3, 2020
Almost half of US sports fans want Super Bowl Monday holiday

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Nearly half of American sports fans would give up one of their other work...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


Poll: Should the Monday after the Super Bowl be declared an official national holiday?


Seattle Times - Published


Millions expected to call out of work Monday with Super Bowl Fever [Video]Millions expected to call out of work Monday with Super Bowl Fever

Millions expected to call out of work Monday with Super Bowl Fever

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:03Published

